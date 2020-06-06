Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tiger population on road to recovery with annual growth of 6%: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 20:26 IST
Tiger population on road to recovery with annual growth of 6%: Govt
The clarification by the ministry came following a PTI report based on an RTI reply that showed India lost 750 tigers in the last eight years due to several causes including natural deaths, poaching, accidents, conflicts and seizures. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Environment Ministry on Saturday stressed that four surveys since 2006 have shown a healthy annual growth rate of 6 per cent in India's tiger population, offsetting natural losses and keeping their numbers at the habitats-carrying capacity level. The clarification by the ministry came following a PTI report based on an RTI reply that showed India lost 750 tigers in the last eight years due to several causes including natural deaths, poaching, accidents, conflicts and seizures.

The ministry cited details shared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) to emphasise that the tiger population in India has been brought to an assured path of recovery from the brink in the last few years. "Due to efforts of the government of India through the National Tiger Conservation Authority, the tiger has been taken from the brink to an assured path of recovery, which is evident in findings of the quadrennial All India Tiger Estimation conducted in 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018," the NTCA said.

"These results have shown a healthy annual growth rate of tigers at 6%, which offsets natural losses and keeps tigers at the habitats carrying capacity level, in the Indian context," it said. The RTI data showed that 369 tigers died of natural causes, 168 due to poaching, 42 due to unnatural causes like accidents and conflicts, 101 due to seizures of the animal across the country.

"For the period 2012 to 2019, one can observe that the average tiger deaths per year in the country hover around 94, which is balanced by the annual recruitment as highlighted by this robust growth rate," the NTCA said. The statutory body under the environment ministry said it has taken several steps under the ongoing scheme of Project Tiger to address poaching, which too, is significantly controlled.

Project Tiger is a centrally-sponsored scheme of the ministry of environment and forests providing central assistance to the states having designated tiger reserves. "The National Tiger Conservation Authority maintains the highest standards of transparency so far as making tiger death statistics available to the citizen through its website as well as a dedicated portal, www.tigernet.nic.in, so that people can make a logical assessment if they desire," it said.

On the news report, it said the presentation of data over a long time frame will show large numbers, which may cause undue alarm. The NTCA said it has a stringent protocol to ascribe a cause to a tiger death, which is treated as unnatural, unless otherwise proved by the state concerned through submission of necropsy reports, histopathological and forensic assessments besides photographs and circumstantial evidence.

"It is only after a detailed analysis of these documents that the cause is ascribed to a tiger death," it added. "While it is appreciated that figures as available on the NTCA's website and as provided in the RTI reply have been used in these reports, the manner in which it has been presented causes alarm and does not take into account the gamut of processes that go into dealing with tiger death in the country and the natural gains that have been made in tiger conservation," it said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's House of Representatives likely to adopt controversial amendment for new map on June 9

Nepals House of Representatives is set to adopt a constitutional amendment on June 9 for a new political map that includes areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura claimed by it, Nepal media reports said. The constitutional amendment, o...

Victory Five, Royal Never Give Up win LPL Summer Split openers

Royal Never Give Up and Victory Five posted 2-0 sweeps Saturday on the second day of competition in Chinas League of Legends Pro League 2020 Summer Split. RNG defeated Oh My God and Victory Five took down Dominus Esports.The opening week co...

GRAPHIC-What U.S. police are shooting at protesters

Police across the United States are using a variety of weapons on protesters during demonstrations against the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for mo...

ArogyaSetu remains among top 10 downloaded apps globally in May: NITI Aayog CEO Kant

Aarogya Setu, a government app developed for tracking COVID-19 patients, retained its position as one of the top 10 downloaded mobile apps in the world in May, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Saturday. The Centre has made the app mandat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020