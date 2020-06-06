Lockdown: From June 8, parks, hotels, clubs to open in C'garh

The Chhattisgarh government onSaturday issued fresh guidelines for phase-wise lifting of thecoronavirus-induced lockdown from June 8, though shoppingmalls continued to be on the list of establishments that wouldremain shut

The guidelines were issued in a letter to departmentsecretaries, divisional commissioners and district collectorsby General Administration Department secretary Dr KamalpreetSingh

"The state government has allowed public parks,gardens, places of worship and hotels to open. Only outdooractivities in clubs and outdoor games in sports complexes andstadiums will be permitted. In restaurants, only takeawayservices will be provided. Opening of shopping malls willremain prohibited," a public relations department officialsaid.