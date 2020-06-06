Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: Panel formed by AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:02 IST
Delhi health infra should be used for its residents only: Panel formed by AAP govt
The suggestion comes in the backdrop of Delhi recording over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past few days and the AAP government fending itself against allegations of lack of hospital beds and other facilities. Image Credit: ANI

A five-member panel constituted by the Delhi government has suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating residents of the national capital, in view of the raging COVID-19 crisis, sources said on Saturday. The suggestion comes in the backdrop of Delhi recording over 1,000 coronavirus cases daily for the past few days and the AAP government fending itself against allegations of lack of hospital beds and other facilities.

The panel, headed by Indraprastha University vice-chancellor Dr Mahesh Verma, has submitted its report to the government in which it has said that if Delhi health infrastructure is open for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within just three days, according to the sources. A Delhi government official said that a Cabinet meeting will be held on Sunday when a final decision on the report is expected to be taken. Sources also said the government may accept the suggestion of the panel, which was constituted last week.

The other members of the panel are Dr Sunil Kumar, the medical director of GTB Hospital; Dr Arun Gupta, president of Delhi Medical Council; Dr R K Gupta, former president of Delhi Medical Association; and Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, the group medical director of Max Hospital. The Delhi government had asked the panel to guide it on healthcare infrastructure augmentation and overall preparedness of hospitals to battle COVID-19 in the national capital.

The panel was also asked to guide the government on any other area where the strengthening of infrastructure is required to better manage the pandemic in Delhi. On Friday, Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, as the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708.

The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1513 -- was recorded on June 3. Earlier this week, the government had directed that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and those having mild symptoms be discharged from hospitals within 24 hours of admission, and district surveillance officers be reported.

The government had warned hospitals that non-compliance will be viewed seriously and may invite legal action "without further notice". On June 1, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced sealing of Delhi's borders for a week in the wake of the rising number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. The Delhi government had received over 7.5 lakh suggestions from people on whether the borders should be reopened and health services of hospitals be restricted to the treatment of only Delhiites, according to an official statement Friday evening.

Sources in the government had said on Friday that the borders can be reopened, but services of the Delhi government-run health facilities may be reserved only for the people of the national capital. However, health services in the Centre-run hospitals may be available for people belonging to other states.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

India now 5th worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Spain

India raced past Spain on Saturday to become the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after a record spike in cases for four consecutive days pushed total infections to over&#160;2,45,670, according to the Johns Hopkins Universit...

Maha: MUHS final year exams between July 15-27

Final year exams of MaharashtraUniversity of Health Sciences MUHS will be conducted fromJuly 15 to July 27, Examination Controller Dr Ajit Pathak saidin Nashik on SaturdayThe time-table for written and practical exams havebeen uploaded on t...

Building rural economy key to halt mirgration: Nobel laureate Yunus

Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said building rural economy is important to stop migration amid the challenges caused due to coronavirus pandemic. Microcredit is about building a rural economy. Corona crisis has given the in...

WRAPUP 4-Washington prepares for major protest as Democratic officials move to rein in police

Protesters began to gather in Washington for a big demonstration on Saturday as street marches across the United States to protest the killing of a black man in custody enter a 12th day and authorities move to rein in policing tactics.Georg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020