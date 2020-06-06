Left Menu
Restaurants in Gurugram all set to reopen with safety measures in place

As the government has allowed the re-opening of hotels and restaurants from June 8, owners of these establishments in Gurugram have put in place comprehensive precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their customers amid COVID-19 crisis.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:14 IST
Restaurants in Gurugram all set to reopen with safety measures in place
Restaurants in Gurugram all set to reopen from June 8 amid COVID-19 lockdown.. Image Credit: ANI

As the government has allowed the re-opening of hotels and restaurants from June 8, owners of these establishments in Gurugram have put in place comprehensive precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their customers amid COVID-19 crisis. Cafe 46 in sector 46 of Gurugram has come up with a new idea to ensure safe food to its customers. After food gets prepared by chefs, a clean cling sheet will be used to pack it to avoid touches of waiters and others and then it will be served to customers.

"We are serving food packed with a clean cling sheet so that we can avoid too many touches. We will pack food in the kitchen and serve it to our customers on the table. Customers can easily remove the sheet and enjoy food in their disposable plates," Chaman Yadav, owner of the cafe told ANI. "We are still preparing for the reopening. We have placed disposable glasses, plates, forks and spoons on tables to avoid reuse. The menu will also be used only one-time. We will hang a plastic sheet between two tables to maintain social distancing. Also, our sitting arrangement will be diagonal," he added.

Shweta Balyan, who is a partner of Cafe 46, explained that the eatery is following the guidelines issued by the government. "Even for delivery boys, we have prepared a set of guidelines. For Swiggy, Zomato and others, we have placed a table downstair to keep food packets on it. We will handover the order to delivery boys after checking their temperature." Similarly, Haldiram's in Kherki Daula, is gearing up for its reopening.

Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Haldiram's retail operations Rajiv Verma said: "We are sanitising the restaurant frequently. We have minimised our sittings to maintain social distancing. Only two people are allowed on one table and they have to sit in the opposite direction." "We have made marks with crossing tape to maintain social distancing. Every staff member is wearing a mask, face shield and gloves. We have ordered PPE kits for waiters. Even at the entrance, guard will check the temperature of customers and note down their name and phone number," he added. (ANI)

