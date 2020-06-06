Left Menu
U'khand's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,303

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:13 IST
Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,303 on Saturday with 89 more people testing positive for the disease. Haridwar district reported the maximum 21 cases, Pithoragarh 16,  Dehradun 12, Tehri nine cases, Nainital seven, Chamoli and Champawat six cases each, Bageshwar and Almora four each, Udham Singh Nagar three and Uttarkashi one case, a state health department bulletin said.

Most of the new cases have a travel history to Mumbai, Delhi and NCR, it said. A total of 423 out of a total of 1,303 patients have recovered, five have migrated out of the state and 11 have died, it said.

The cause of seven deaths of patients who had contracted the virus was not COVID-19 as the patients had other ailments. The cause of one death could not be ascertained and that of three deaths is awaited, the bulletin said..

