Ahmedabad district COVID-19 fatalities at 994, cases 13,967

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad rose to 13,967 on Saturday with 289 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the death toll mounted by 26 to 994 in the district, a Health official said. A total of 210 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, the civic body said.

Ahmedabad city now accounts for 13,354 of the total 19,617 cases in Gujarat, of which 9,608 patients recovered, said a bulletin issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Ahmedabad city has reported 952 deaths so far, which is a little over 7 per cent of the total cases, pushing the recovery rate to 71.9 per cent, it stated.

Rural Ahmedabad, including nine talukas, reported 29 new cases in the day, taking the total number of cases to 356, of which 213 have been discharged. A total of 23 COVID--19 patients died in these talukas, it said.