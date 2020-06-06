Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K reports 4 new COVID deaths; number of cases up by nearly 150

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:57 IST
J-K reports 4 new COVID deaths; number of cases up by nearly 150

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to 40, while the infection count also went up by 143, officials said. Three of the four deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley and one in the Jammu region, they said, adding of the 143 fresh cases 100 were in Kashmir, 43 in Jammu.

The total number of infections has now gone up to 3,467, they said. Among the fatalities is a 70-year-old man from Shopian district of south Kashmir who died at Chest Diseases hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, here on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted at the hospital this morning with pneumonia. He was shifted from Shopian hospital and he had tested positive for COVID-19, they added. Another man (also 70), a resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, died at SMHS hospital here this morning and his sample returned positive for the coronavirus this evening, the officials said.

He was brought to the hospital around 3 am on Saturday and died within an hour of admission, they said. The officials said the man had multiple health issues including bilateral pneumonia, a medical situation that affects both of the lungs. Later, in the evening, a 75-year-old man from Bagat Barzalla area of the city here, died at JLNM hospital, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted at the hospital on May 26 and had tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. The patient had several underlying conditions including heart disease and was in a critical condition, they said, adding, he passed away around 7 pm.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman died at a hospital in Jammu earlier in the day. The woman, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, the officials said.

They said the woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Jammu division. With these fresh deaths, the COVID-related death toll in the union territory has risen to 40.

Meanwhile, officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 3,467 --- 2,615 in Kashmir region, 852 in Jammu. They said there are 2,302 active cases in the union territory -- 1,646 in Kashmir and 656 in Jammu.

A total of 1,126 patients have recovered, they said..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Protests worldwide embrace Black Lives Matter movement

Thousands of people took to the streets in European and Asian cities on Saturday, demonstrating in support of U.S. protests against police brutality.Police in the German city of Hamburg used pepper spray on protesters and were ready to depl...

All critical, emergency patients will be provided beds in Mumbai: Mayor

Slamming the opposition over the allegation that Mumbais healthcare system has collapsed, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said all those patients who are critical and require emergency treatment will be provided beds. Yes, we have some problems...

Suspected COVID-19 patient’s family alleges denial of admission at Delhi hospitals

A suspected coronavirus patients family alleged on Saturday that he was denied admission by hospitals despite the city governments Delhi Corona mobile application showing availability of beds at these facilities. The 51-year-old patients s...

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. AN...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020