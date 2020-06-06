J-K reports 4 new COVID deaths; number of cases up by nearly 150

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the disease in the Union Territory to 40, while the infection count also went up by 143, officials said. Three of the four deaths took place in the Kashmir Valley and one in the Jammu region, they said, adding of the 143 fresh cases 100 were in Kashmir, 43 in Jammu.

The total number of infections has now gone up to 3,467, they said. Among the fatalities is a 70-year-old man from Shopian district of south Kashmir who died at Chest Diseases hospital, a designated COVID-19 facility, here on Saturday, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted at the hospital this morning with pneumonia. He was shifted from Shopian hospital and he had tested positive for COVID-19, they added. Another man (also 70), a resident of Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, died at SMHS hospital here this morning and his sample returned positive for the coronavirus this evening, the officials said.

He was brought to the hospital around 3 am on Saturday and died within an hour of admission, they said. The officials said the man had multiple health issues including bilateral pneumonia, a medical situation that affects both of the lungs. Later, in the evening, a 75-year-old man from Bagat Barzalla area of the city here, died at JLNM hospital, the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted at the hospital on May 26 and had tested positive for COVID-19 the same day. The patient had several underlying conditions including heart disease and was in a critical condition, they said, adding, he passed away around 7 pm.

Meanwhile, a 62-year-old woman died at a hospital in Jammu earlier in the day. The woman, a resident of Miran Sahib area, was admitted to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, last month in a critical condition. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 25, the officials said.

They said the woman became the fifth person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Jammu division. With these fresh deaths, the COVID-related death toll in the union territory has risen to 40.

Meanwhile, officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 3,467 --- 2,615 in Kashmir region, 852 in Jammu. They said there are 2,302 active cases in the union territory -- 1,646 in Kashmir and 656 in Jammu.

A total of 1,126 patients have recovered, they said..