Registering on Seva Sindu portal mandatory: K’taka govt asks rlys to make announcements

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:01 IST
He said thousands of passengers are coming to Karnataka from New Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states through trains every day, but most of them are not registered under the Seva Sindhu portal of the Government of Kamataka. Image Credit: ANI

The Karnataka government has asked the railways to make announcements at originating stations that it was compulsory for passengers travelling to the state to register themselves on the 'Seva Sindhu' portal through which they can be tracked. In a letter to Chairman Railway Board on Saturday, Chief Secretary of the state T M Vijay Bhaskar said many passengers are not aware of this mandatory rule of the southern state.

He said thousands of passengers are coming to Karnataka from New Delhi, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states through trains every day, but most of them are not registered under the Seva Sindhu portal of the Government of Kamataka. "If passengers are not registered under Seva Sindhu, the state will not be able to track them. Therefore, it is necessary to create awareness among the passengers regarding registration under the portal. "Hence, it is requested to give instructions to origin railway stations to make announcements that 'It is compulsory for all passengers travelling to Karnataka to register in Seva Sindhu portal. Otherwise, they will not be allowed for home quarantine', and also to give passengers awareness (about this) at the time of booking tickets," Bhaskar said in his letter to the national transporter. Seva Sindhu portal, under the control of the Karnataka government, provides various online services to the citizens of the state. Currently, this portal is playing an important role in helping those stranded amid the COVID-19 pandemic to fill online registration forms for availing e-passes.

