Awantipora Police prevents three youth from joining terrorist ranks

Three youth in Jammu and Kashmir have been prevented from joining terrorist ranks, Awantipora police said on Saturday. Two terrorist associates -- identified as Rizwan Ahmad Wani and Rayees Ahmad Chopan --- were arrested for motivating the trio for joining the terrorist ranks.

Iliyas Amin Wani (21), Abrar Ahmad Reshi (17), residents of Mandoora Tral and Ubaid Ahmad shah (19), a native of Shaldraman Tral were "motivated and indoctrinated by the terror associates" to join the terrorist ranks. "The said youth developed contact with the active terrorists in the said area for joining terrorism by means of the terrorist associates ( arrested by police). All the three youth were taken to Police Station Tral for counselling purpose along with their respective parents and were handed over to their respective parents," Awantipora Police said in a statement.

The arrested over ground workers (OGWs) have found to be providing logistics, shelter and other kinds of support to terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba and the Hizbul Mujahideen in the area of Panner, Mandoor, Chankitrar, Ratsuna of Tral area besides motivating youth to join terrorist ranks, it said. A case has been registered against the terrorists under the relevant scetions of law. (ANI)