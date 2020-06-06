Left Menu
C'garh: 4 Naxal couriers held in Bastar, 695 bullets seized

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:52 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:52 IST
C'garh: 4 Naxal couriers held in Bastar, 695 bullets seized

Four suspected Maoist couriers were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division and huge caches of ammunition, meant for Naxals, were recovered, police said on Saturday. Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gedam were apprehended from Sukma district on June 2, while Ganesh Kunjam and Atmaram Nareti were held from Kanker district on Saturday, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"They were involved in supplying ammunition to ultras in Bastar region. Sharma, of Dhamtari, and Gedam of Balod district were intercepted at Malkangiri Chowk in Sukma town and 395 bullets of self loading and .303 rifles were seized," he said. During interrogation, they said Kunjam and Nareti, linked to Maoist leader Darshan Pedda who is secretary of the 'Pratappur area committee' in Kanker, had approached them to supply ammunition, he said.

"Later, Kunjam and Nareti were arrested and 70 live rounds of INSAS and .303 rifles were recovered from them. Based on their statements, more ammunition meant for Naxals was uncovered from Dhamtari. In all, 695 live rounds of .303, AK-47, SLR and INSAS rifles were seized," the IG said.

They have been charged under provisions of Arms Act and Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act at Kotwali police station in Sukma, he said..

