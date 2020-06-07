Left Menu
Development News Edition

Situation under control, 17 fire appliances on field: BMC after complaints of suspected gas leak

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday (midnight) said that the situation is under control adding that 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for a response if required, after receiving complaints of suspected gas leak from residents of various parts of Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 04:03 IST
Situation under control, 17 fire appliances on field: BMC after complaints of suspected gas leak
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday (midnight) said that the situation is under control adding that 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for a response if required, after receiving complaints of suspected gas leak from residents of various parts of Mumbai. "Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required. #BMCUpdates," BMC tweeted.

Earlier BMC urged people not to panic or create panic. "We've received a couple of complaints of suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai...Please don't panic or create panic. 13 fire appliances to monitor situation have been activated as precaution," BMC tweeted.

BMC said the origin of the smell is not traced yet. While replying to a query of a twitter user, BMC tweeted, "The origin of the smell is not traced yet. The facts will be regularly updated."

In another tweet, it said: "All concerned agencies have been mobilised to check the source of the foul smell being complained of by several residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai." (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Secretary of State hits out at China over 'callous exploitation' of George Floyd's death

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Saturday local time hit out at China for callous exploitation of George Floyds death saying that this laughable propaganda cant fool anyone. The Chinese Communist Partys callous exploitation of the trag...

Denver police ordered to limit use of tear gas and plastic bullets in protests

A U.S. District Court Judge ordered Denver police on Friday not to use tear gas, plastic bullets and other less-than-lethal force such as flash grenades against protesters, unless approved by a senior officer in response to specific acts of...

"Enough is Enough": Jamaicans protest in support of George Floyd

Wearing black and braving a blistering sun, Jamaicans gathered on Saturday to lend support to global protests against police abuses sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.Several hundred people stood outside the U.S....

TTD complained to police against many people for spreading false information

Trinumala Police has registered cases against individuals for allegedly spreading fake news about Tirumala temple through social media platforms, an official statement of the shrine said on Saturday. The Tirumala- Tirupathi Devasthanams TTD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020