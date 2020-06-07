Adlux Convention Centre in Kochi converted into 200-bed COVID-19 care centre
Adlux Convention Centre at Angamaly in Kochi has been converted into a 200-bed COVID-19 care centre, in the wake of the increase in the number of cases in the state.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 07-06-2020 07:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 07:04 IST
The centre will start functioning from next week. State Minister VS Sunil Kumar inspected the facility on Saturday.
The centre will start functioning from next week. State Minister VS Sunil Kumar inspected the facility on Saturday.
According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 973 active cases of coronavirus in Kerala with 712 cured/migrated/discharged and 14 deaths. (ANI)
