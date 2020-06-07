Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jodhpur medical college walls painted with messages for COVID-19 awareness

Walls of a medical college in Jodhpur were painted on Saturday, under an initiative by the district administration, with slogans and precautionary measures to spread awareness regarding COVID-19.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-06-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 09:07 IST
Jodhpur medical college walls painted with messages for COVID-19 awareness
Walls of Sampurnanand Medical College in Jodhpur painted with slogans and messages to spread awareness regarding COVID-19. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Walls of a medical college in Jodhpur were painted on Saturday, under an initiative by the district administration, with slogans and precautionary measures to spread awareness regarding COVID-19. "Besides spreading awareness, we also wish to pay homage to the frontline COVID-19 warriors. We hope to educate people about the safety measures they must undertake to live during this pandemic," said Manoj Kalla, in-charge of the paintwork for Jodhpur administration.

The work began with painting walls outside Jodhpur's Sampurnanand Medical College, he added, because of thousands of people visiting the area. Slogans like 'It isn't just tobacco, spitting can also be injurious to health' and 'precaution is the ultimate treatment' were seen painted, on the walls of the college, along with caricatures depicting the same.

"Precaution is ultimately the best treatment against coronavirus, that's the message we want to spread among masses. We hope to educate people through these slogans and messages," said Dr Prakash Rajpurohit, District Collector. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Antetokounmpo, Bucks players join Milwaukee protest

Several Bucks players, led by reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, spoke and marched on Saturday in Milwaukee at a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. Among the other Bucks players present were his brother Thanasis ...

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund secure 1-0 win over Hertha BSC

Borussia Dortmund defeated Hertha BSC by 1-0 in the ongoing Bundesliga here on Saturday. This was the fourth win for Borussia Dortmund, the second-placed club on the Bundesliga table, in the last five matches. Emre Can scored the only goal ...

Jodhpur medical college walls painted with messages for COVID-19 awareness

Walls of a medical college in Jodhpur were painted on Saturday, under an initiative by the district administration, with slogans and precautionary measures to spread awareness regarding COVID-19. Besides spreading awareness, we also wish to...

Philadelphia editor resigns over 'Buildings Matter' headline

The Philadelphia Inquirers top editor is resigning after an uproar over a headline lamenting damage to businesses amid turbulent protests denouncing police brutality against people of colour, the paper announced Saturday. The newspaper said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020