Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 deaths: West Bengal govt allows family members to see body

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 13:25 IST
COVID-19 deaths: West Bengal govt allows family members to see body

The West Bengal government has said it will henceforth allow family members of a person who died due to COVID-19 to see the body and pay their respects. Relatives of coronavirus fatalities in the state were not allowed to see the deceased thus far.

"The dead body should be kept at a suitable place for 30 minutes during which the family members shall be allowed to pay their last respects," a state government notification said on Saturday. "In case of death of a patient, the hospital shall inform the family members within one hour of death. A body cover with transparent face area shall be used," it added.

However, the last rites will be performed by civic authorities. Family members will be provided masks and gloves by hospitals concerned for seeing the body, the notification said.

The change in the practice is effective immediately, a senior official of the health department said. The Calcutta High Court had on Friday directed the state government to file a report on allegations that bodies of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 were not cremated or buried in a respectful manner.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing Garib Adhikar Diwas and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a political rally but a rally which has been organise...

Three killed after oil tanker hits car in MP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an oil tanker hit their car in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 7 am when the car was on way from Mumbai to Prayagraj in ...

Migrant exodus result of failed urban planning, but real estate can revive economy after COVID: K P Singh

Mushrooming urban slums and the exodus of migrant workers during the two-month lockdown period highlight the failure of urban planning in India, says billionaire realty mogul K P Singh, adding that real estate business can be a major driver...

Huge job losses imminent if demand remains weak: ACMA

Auto component sector may see huge job losses if the automotive sector continues to face headwinds due to lack of demand amid coronavirus pandemic, industry body ACMA has said. With muted demand and excess capacities already in place, the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020