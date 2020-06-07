Culture Ministry okays opening of over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments from June 8

Culture Ministry okays opening of over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments from June 8PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:58 IST
The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of it's over 3,000 Archeological Survey of India monuments from June 8, Minister Prahlad Patel said. He said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union Health Ministry will be followed by the monument authorities.
The 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Sources said that e-tickets and wearing masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.
