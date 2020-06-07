Amit Shah to hold virtual rallies in Odisha and West Bengal on June 8 and 9
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of Odisha and West Bengal through virtual rallies on June 8 and June 9 respectively.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:02 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the people of Odisha and West Bengal through virtual rallies on June 8 and June 9 respectively. Meanwhile, BJP President JP Nadda and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold virtual rallies tomorrow in Gujarat and Maharashtra respectively.
Notably, Shah is also scheduled to hold a similar virtual rally for Bihar today at 4 pm. The party has chosen Bihar BJP's Facebook and YouTube pages for live streaming to reach out to the people residing in the 243 Assembly segments of the state. (ANI)
