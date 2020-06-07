Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana's COVID-19 count crosses 4K, Gurgaon tally nears 1,800

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:46 IST
Haryana's COVID-19 count crosses 4K, Gurgaon tally nears 1,800
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana on Sunday reported 191 COVID-19 cases, including 78 from the worst-affected Gurgaon district, as the infection tally breached the 4,000-mark, according to the state health department's bulletin. With the fresh cases, the virus count in Gurgaon, which falls in the national capital region, rose to 1,770. There are 1,395 active cases in the district, the bulletin said.

The total cases in Haryana has now reached 4,143. Among other districts, Faridabad reported 55 fresh cases while Narnaul 25.

Haryana had on Saturday recorded its highest single-day jump in novel coronavirus cases so far at 355. On Friday, Haryana reported 316 fresh cases, while a day earlier 327 cases were reported. On Wednesday, the state recorded 302 cases and 296 on Tuesday.

On Sunday morning, the total number of active COVID-19 patients in the state was 2,824 while 1,295 people have recovered from the infection. The state has seen 24 deaths due to the disease, according to the bulletin..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt challenges HC order on appointment of 69,000 basic teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench of the court in...

Oppn leaders dismissed PM's efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals: Amit Shah.

Oppn leaders dismissed PMs efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals Amit Shah....

Sonu Sood enacting a political script:Sena on helping migrants

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to offer help to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav...

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission CIC has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020