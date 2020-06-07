Maha: No death from COVID-19 in Thane city on Saturday

Saturday was a "zero COVID-19 death day" for Thane city though 124 fresh cases during the day took the coronavirus positive count to 3,919, said a senior civic official on Sunday. Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson and deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi told PTI that 113 people have so far died of the infection, with Saturday, thankfully, adding nothing to the figure.

"Saturday was a zero COVID-19 death day in TMC limits. The recovery rate in the city is 52.46 per cent, with 2,056 people having been discharged so far," he added.

Thane district, which also comprises areas like Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar among others, saw 10 deaths on Saturday. Meanwhile, a senior nurse with KEM Hospital in Mumbai has tested positive and the entire floor of her residential complex here has been sealed, officials said.