Left Menu
Development News Edition

80-yr-old tied to hospital bed in MP's Shajapur as kin fail to pay partial dues

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was found tied to the hospital bed, at Shajapur's City Hospital on Saturday, as kin failed to pay partial dues leaving the family distraught.

ANI | Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:09 IST
80-yr-old tied to hospital bed in MP's Shajapur as kin fail to pay partial dues
The 80-year-old Laxmi Narayan was tied to the hospital bed on non-payment of partial dues in Shajapur, MP. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an elderly man was found tied to the hospital bed, at Shajapur's City Hospital on Saturday, as kin failed to pay partial dues leaving the family distraught. Aged 80, Laxmi Narayan, had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment.

During the treatment, the family had paid Rs 6,000, followed by another Rs 5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs 11,270 more. Narayan's family did not have the required amount, and because of COVID-19 lockdown, they could not even make any other arrangements.

After the appalling incident was brought to the administration's notice, they assured that necessary steps would be taken at the earliest. "We have sent a team of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a doctor, to the hospital to investigate the matter. This should not have happened and we will ensure that appropriate action is taken against the hospital," District Collector Dinesh Jain told ANI.

Jain condoned the hospital's behaviour and assured that corrective measures will be taken so that no such incident is repeated. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt challenges HC order on appointment of 69,000 basic teachers

The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. The special appeal has been listed for June 9 before a division bench of the court in...

Oppn leaders dismissed PM's efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals: Amit Shah.

Oppn leaders dismissed PMs efforts to unite country in fight against COVID19 as political propaganda, nation followed his appeals Amit Shah....

Sonu Sood enacting a political script:Sena on helping migrants

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday wondered whether the BJP propped up Bollywood actor Sonu Sood to offer help to migrant workers from north India stranded in Maharashtra amidst the lockdown, with the political motive to show the Uddhav...

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission CIC has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020