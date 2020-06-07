2 killed as tractor-trolley falls into gorge in UP's Shahjahanpur

2 killed as tractor-trolley falls into gorge in UP's ShahjahanpurPTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-06-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 16:36 IST
Two labourers died and five others sustained serious injuries after the tractor-trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place near Dingarpur village in Kaanth police station area, when the driver lost control over the brick-laden vehicle, said Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Tripathi.
The deceased have been identified as Sonu (17) and Raju (20) and the bodies sent for post-mortem, police said. The injured labourers were sent to hospital, they said.
