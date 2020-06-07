Chennai, June 7 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region at 5 PM.

An eminent scientist on Sunday suggested a shift system in schools to prevent spread of the coronavirus and continuing with online classes with focus on project-based learning in a big way to promote creativity. MDS3 KA-LOCKDOWN-WORSHIP Social distancing to be 'mantra' as places of worship open for public in Karnataka on Monday Bengaluru, June 7 (PTI) Social distancing will be the 'mantra' while traditional practices such as 'archana' and giving 'teertha' (holy water) will be missing in places of worship in Karnataka when they open for devotees from Monday with a slew of restrictions after almost a three-month long hiatus due to coronavirus lockdown.

MDS4 TL-LOCKDOWN-SHOPPING MALLS With new norms, shopping malls in Hyderabad to reopen on Monday Hyderabad, Jun 7 (PTI):From restricted entry to maintaining social distance, among other protocols, shopping malls in the city are set to reopen from Monday. MDS5 TN-VIRUS-PALANISWAMI 86 pc of COVID-19 cases in TN asymptomatic, says TN CM Chennai, June 7 (PTI) As many as 86 per cent of Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic, and the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Sunday.