UP: 60 COVID-19 cases in one Kanpur lane

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:28 IST
Sixty people have tested positive for coronavirus in a single 200-metre lane here with authorities saying that a corporator staying there was the first one to catch the infection. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashok Shukla said, "In a bylane of Vidyut Colony located in Barra Police Station area, 60 people have tested COVID-19 positive since Thursday. Most of them have not shown any signs of the infection." According to Shukla, the local corporator had fallen ill following his return from Gorakhpur and along with his representative had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

"People who came in contact with the corporator and his representative were traced and in a span of four days, 60 locals were found to be COVID-19 positive. Of them, 20 are women," he said. "The densely populated bylane is barely 15 feet wide and almost 200 metre-long," Shukla said, adding that most of the residents sell milk, vegetables and fruits. They have been admitted to Rama Medical College and the area has been declared as a hotspot, he said. SHO of Barra Police Station Ranjeet Singh said residents of the bylane have not been adhering to social distancing norms and are often seen moving around without wearing a mask or sitting together in groups.

