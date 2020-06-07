Religious places to open in Ghaziabad tomorrow, malls from June 11

The Ghaziabad administration has given the go-ahead to allow hotels, restaurants and eateries to function from June 10 and the malls to open from June 11 in the district relaxing lockdown curbs. The religious places, though, can open from Monday itself.

In a meeting with the owners of various malls and hotels on Sunday, the administration instructed them to follow Union Health ministry guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus once they start functioning. Those found flouting COVID-19 norms would be put to task while the owners who enforce protocol measures would be honoured by authorities, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

From Monday, three days have been granted to malls for sanitisation of the establishments that have remained closed since the lockdown began on March 25 while two days have been fixed for hotels to ensure cleaning of their premises. Additional District Magistrate (City) Shailendra Singh and Additional District Magistrate (Executive) Santosh Kumar Vaish have been designated as nodal officers to look after the reopening of religious places in the district.

The DM said three other nodal officers have been deputed to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms - District Entertainment Tax Officer Yadvendra Ajay to monitor the norms at malls, Food Safety Officer Vineet Kumar deputed to look after hotels and restaurants while Assistant Regional Transport Officer R K Singh will be responsible for the eateries..