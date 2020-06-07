Left Menu
Development News Edition

Face masks, thermal screening mandatory when Bannerghata biological park opens on Monday

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:47 IST
Face masks, thermal screening mandatory when Bannerghata biological park opens on Monday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Mandatory wearing of face masks and thermal screening will be the norm when the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park opens on Monday with restrictions in place after almost a three-month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The BBBP said it has obtained approval from the Karnataka government to allow entry of the public from June 8, with restrictions to be followed.

The Park has remained shut for visitors since March 24 when the first phase of the national lockdown was enforced. "The maximum number of persons at any given time in the zoo will be restricted and kept low to maintain social distancing between groups (family is treated as a group)," Vanashree Vipin Sing, BBBP Executive Director, said in a statement.

All visitors will have to wear face masks and undergo thermal screening before entry, she said. Sing said their non-Air Conditioned battery-operated safari buses would operate with half the capacity and everyone would be assured a window seat to ensure ventilation.

For families, comprising a maximum of seven people, a non-ac battery run Jeep safari, with a protective screen between the driver and passengers, would be made available, she said. Visitors will have to purchase tickets online for the zoo, safari, butterfly park, the battery-operated vehicles and parking for self-driven and rented vehicles.

No over the counter tickets would be sold, she said. To ensure adequate social distancing, only a limited number of timed tickets will be available online, Sing said.

Battery operated vehicles will be available at Rs 1,000 per group with a maximum of seven people. Each such group must maintain a distance of six feet from other groups, she said.

All visitors will have to report 15 minutes prior to the booked time, Sing said. The BBBP has also asked visitors to check updated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Karnataka government with respect to children, pregnant women, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha spent Rs 100 cr to send home 12 lakh migrants: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said 12 lakh migrant workers had been sent to their native states from Maharashtra by trains amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had borne th...

With 213 new cases, Nepal's COVID-19 tally rises to 3448

The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Sunday soared to 3,448 with the addition of 213 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population confirmed. Out of the new registered cases, 209 are male whereas 4 are females, Dr Bikas...

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyds death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides...

Thousands join Rome's first big anti-racism rally

In Romes sprawling Peoples Square, thousands of demonstrators turned out for the citys first major rally against racism. With a great majority wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, participants listened to speeches fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020