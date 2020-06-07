Face masks, thermal screening mandatory when Bannerghata biological park opens on Monday

Mandatory wearing of face masks and thermal screening will be the norm when the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park opens on Monday with restrictions in place after almost a three-month gap due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The BBBP said it has obtained approval from the Karnataka government to allow entry of the public from June 8, with restrictions to be followed.

The Park has remained shut for visitors since March 24 when the first phase of the national lockdown was enforced. "The maximum number of persons at any given time in the zoo will be restricted and kept low to maintain social distancing between groups (family is treated as a group)," Vanashree Vipin Sing, BBBP Executive Director, said in a statement.

All visitors will have to wear face masks and undergo thermal screening before entry, she said. Sing said their non-Air Conditioned battery-operated safari buses would operate with half the capacity and everyone would be assured a window seat to ensure ventilation.

For families, comprising a maximum of seven people, a non-ac battery run Jeep safari, with a protective screen between the driver and passengers, would be made available, she said. Visitors will have to purchase tickets online for the zoo, safari, butterfly park, the battery-operated vehicles and parking for self-driven and rented vehicles.

No over the counter tickets would be sold, she said. To ensure adequate social distancing, only a limited number of timed tickets will be available online, Sing said.

Battery operated vehicles will be available at Rs 1,000 per group with a maximum of seven people. Each such group must maintain a distance of six feet from other groups, she said.

All visitors will have to report 15 minutes prior to the booked time, Sing said. The BBBP has also asked visitors to check updated guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Karnataka government with respect to children, pregnant women, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups.