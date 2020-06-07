These are the top stories from the northern region at 10 pm. DEL75 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Five Hizbul militants killed in an encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a top commander of the outfit, were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

DEL88 UP-ATS-LD-KHALISTAN UP ATS arrests arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad on Sunday arrested an alleged arms supplier to Khalistani terrorists, a senior officer said. DEL26 NCR-PREGNANT WOMAN PRIYANKA Priyanka Gandhi, Akhilesh slam UP govt over death of pregnant woman in Noida Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at the UP government over the death of a pregnant woman in an ambulance in Noida, saying the government should take the incident as a "warning" and make full preparations so that no life is lost. DES32 NCR-VIRUS-NOIDA Noida: 41 fresh cases push coronavirus tally to 632 Noida (UP): Forty-one more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, pushing the infection count in the district to 632, officials said.

DEL89 HR-VIRUS-LD COUNT Haryana reports 4 COVID deaths, highest single-day jump in cases at 496 Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported four COVID-19 deaths -- three of them from worst-hit Faridabad district -- as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 496, of which 230 were from Gurgaon alone. DES25 HR-VIRUS-TESTING Haryana can't be harsh like Kejriwal: Health Minister Anil Vij Chandigarh: Targeting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his decision to reserve hospitals run by the city government and private entities for Delhiites only during the coronavirus crisis, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the state will not deny treatment to outsiders as it cannot be "harsh" as the AAP supremo.

DES42 PB-VIRUS-COUNT COVID-19: One more death in Punjab, 93 fresh cases reported Chandigarh: Another COVID-19 patient died in Punjab pushing the death toll to 51 as the state witnessed a sharp jump of 93 new coronavirus cases, officials said on Sunday. DES14 PB-SGPC-LANGAR Review guidelines regarding langar, SGPC chief urges Punjab govt Amritsar: SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on Sunday urged the Punjab government to review its guidelines regarding langar, terming the practice an 'inseparable' part of the Sikh religion.

DES46 HP-HEALTH-SCAM-2NDLD ARREST Himachal: Punjab firm employee held in health scam Shimla: An employee of a Punjab-based firm has been arrested in connection with a bribery case involving the director of health services in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Sunday. DES41 HP-VIRUS-LD CASES Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 52 pc Shimla: Nineteen COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh recovered on Sunday, taking the recovery rate in the hill state to 52 per cent, officials said.

DES50 UKD-VIRUS-CASES 52 more test positive, Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,355 Dehradun: Fifty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the virus count to 1,355 in the state, according to a health department bulletin. . DEL9 RJ-VIRUS DEATHS Three more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan Jaipur: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 234 in Rajasthan on Sunday, with the state recording three more deaths.

LGD6 UP-HC-LD TEACHERS UP govt challenges HC order on appointment of 69,000 basic teachers Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has challenged an Allahabad High Court order staying the appointment of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state.