HP's COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 54 per cent

Twenty-nine COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh recovered on Sunday, taking the recovery rate in the hill state to 54 per cent, officials said. A total of 223 patients have been cured of the virus in the state so far.

The state also reported 11 fresh cases with four in Kangra, two each in Chamba and Hamirpur and one each in Mandi, Shimla and Bilaspur, they said. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 412 while six people have died of the disease.

The number of patients undergoing treatment is 183, Additional Chief Secretary R D Dhiman said. On Sunday, nine patients each recovered in Kangra and Hamirpur, followed by four in Chamba, three each in Bilaspur and Una and one in Hamirpur district, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The recoveries include four patients who had been shifted from Solan district to a private hospital outside the state. Hamirpur has the highest number of recoveries at 67, followed by 59 in Kangra, 29 in Una, 19 in Chamba, 16 in Solan, 12 in Bilaspur, nine in Mandi, eight in Shimla, three in Sirmaur, and one in Kullu.

With 55 active cases, Hamirpur tops the list, followed by 49 in Kangra, 16 in Solan, 13 each in Una and Chamba, 10 each in Mandi and Bilaspur, eight in Sirmaur, four in Shimla, three in Kullu, and two in Kinnaur. The fatalities include that of a 70-year-old woman resident from Delhi, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi in HP since March 15. She died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.