Air India Express aircraft parked at Mumbai airport damaged due to strong winds

The Air India Express has said that due to strong gusty winds, the fuselage nose section of aircraft VT-AXW was damaged on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:51 IST
A visual from the incident. . Image Credit: ANI

The Air India Express has said that due to strong gusty winds, the fuselage nose section of aircraft VT-AXW was damaged on Saturday. The aircraft was parked at Air India NEC hanger at Mumbai airport. No injuries to any person or any other damages to aircraft have been reported.

The Air India Express statement read, "Due to strong gusty winds the nose wheel of Air India Express aircraft VT-AXW parked in the Air India NEC hanger swang to the right. The incident took place around 0630 - 0645 hours yesterday." "A ground power unit (GPU) was parked near the aircraft on the right side. Due to Aircraft's nose swing one of the GPU horn pierced the aircraft fuselage nose section on the right side. The damage was assessed by the structural engineer. No injuries to personal or any other damage to aircraft," the statement read. (ANI)

