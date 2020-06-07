Left Menu
Development News Edition

Travellers on business or industrial visit to J-K will be exempted from administrative quarantine

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:10 IST
Travellers on business or industrial visit to J-K will be exempted from administrative quarantine

Business travellers to Jammu and Kashmir having valid credentials and a confirmed return ticket booking within four days of arrival will be exempted from institutional quarantine but will have to maintain details of people they meet during their stay, officials said on Sunday. The Union territory administration issued an order on relaxations and exemptions from compulsory institutional quarantine for various categories of travellers arriving in J-K by air, rail or other means of transport, they said. Pregnant women in their last trimester with a doctor's certificate of pregnancy, cancer patients on chemotherapy, chronically ill or organ transplant, IVF patients discharged from a hospital after a surgical procedure, dialysis patients with a doctor's certificate of being on dialysis, mothers with infant below one year and children below 10 years travelling alone without a family member would continue to avail exemption of institutional quarantine on their arrival, the order issued by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam read. The order said all these people would be sampled on their arrival for RTPCR testing and sent to home quarantine for 14 days, and if their reports are positive, they will be brought to a COVID hospital for recovery and treatment.

The order said there would be no change with regard to personnel of defence and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). "The personnel of defence and CAPF returning to duty, including transit labour hired by Border Roads Organisation to go to Ladakh, are exempted from compulsory 100 per cent RTPCR testing and administrative or institutional quarantine in any facility authorized by the government. "They shall be allowed to proceed to the institutional quarantine of their respective units or formations for necessary quarantine as per their internal procedures," the order said. It further said the exemption from administrative quarantine was also extended to travellers arriving by air or rail on business or industrial visits, with a confirmed return air or rail ticket booking within four days, a hotel reservation and a business identity card. The same applies to business travellers coming by road and having a confirmed hotel reservation, a business identity card and an undertaking to return within four days. "Business travellers to J&K on business or industrial visits, with a confirmed return air ticket booking, confirmed hotel reservation and a business Identity, will proceed to their hotel from the airport and restrict their interactions to the business purpose for which they have come.

"They will however be sampled on arrival for RTPCR testing and if their test result is positive, will be brought to a COVID hospital for isolation, recovery and treatment. They shall also be required to maintain complete details of the persons whom they came in contact with during their stay in J&K," the order read. In addition, the order said central government employees on bona fide government duty, ambulance drivers returning to J&K after dropping off patients outside the UT, passengers and travellers with a negative certificate of RTPCR test from an ICMR-approved laboratory or testing facility, not older than two days from the arrival date, would not be subjected to institutional quarantine as well.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Watery end for statue of slave trader in UK city of Bristol

For someone who died nearly three centuries years ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling of his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, on Sunday by anti-racism pr...

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...

Anti-racism protesters rally around world, topple statue

Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities Sunday to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, with protesters in the English port of Bristol venting their anger at the countrys colonial history by toppling a s...

PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS trauma centre at 7 pm,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020