Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 tally in Bihar breaches 5,000-mark

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:41 IST
COVID-19 tally in Bihar breaches 5,000-mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's COVID-19 tally breached the 5000-mark on Sunday as the state witnessed a major spike with 239 fresh cases while the death toll stood at 30, the health department said. The tally in the state, which is 10th in the country to report more than 5,000 cases, stood at 5,070 and at least 2,405 people infected with the virus have been discharged upon recovery till date, it said. All 38 districts in the state have been affected by the pandemic and only 11 of these still have tallies below 100. With 278 confirmed cases till date, Khagaria is the worst-affected followed by Patna (275), Begusarai (262), Bhagalpur (240), Rohtas (234) and Madhubani (218). Fatalities have been reported from Khagaria and Begusarai (three each), Bhojpur, Patna, Sitamarhi, Siwan, and Vaishali (two each) and Araria, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Jehanabad, Madhepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Nawada, East Champaran, Rohtas, Samastipur, Saran and Sheohar (one each). The number of samples tested so far is 99,108. Although the state reported its first couple of cases as early as March 22, its tally has risen by more than 4,000 in the last one month which has been attributed to a large number of migrants coming back from various parts of the country infected with the coronavirus.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PIB Principal Director General K S Dhatwalia tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to AIIMS, sources said on Sunday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS trauma centre at 7 pm,...

Vitality, ENCE win at BLAST Spring European finals

Team Vitality and ENCE won their respective finals matches Sunday at the BLAST Premier Spring Showdown European event. Vitality posted a 2-1 win over Ninjas in Pyjamas to claim 37,500 in prize money and a berth in the eight-team, 500,000 BL...

Watery end for statue of slave trader in UK city of Bristol

For someone who died nearly three centuries years ago, Edward Colston has become a symbol for the Black Lives Matter movement in Britain. The toppling of his statue in Bristol, a city in the southwest of England, on Sunday by anti-racism pr...

Health Ministry publishes New Drugs and Clinical Trials (Amendment) Rules

The Union Health Ministry has come up with draft New Drugs and Clinical Trials Amendment Rules, inserting provisions for compassionate use of any unapproved drug that is in the phase-III clinical trial, either in India or abroad, by importi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020