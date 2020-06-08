Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:04 IST
Jharkhand govt gives BRO approval to recruit over 11,800 workers for border area projects

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has given permission to the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to recruit over 11,800 workers from the state for critical projects, including in areas near the China border in Ladakh, after getting a written assurance about their welfare, state government sources said on Monday. Jharkhand is also set to sign a first-of-its-kind memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the BRO for ensuring welfare of workers in all recruitments in the future, sources in the Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"We are committed to the welfare of our workers and our tribal brothers have long served the nation and built its frontiers. We are ready to send our workers in the interest of national security but will not allow any compromise of their honour, welfare rights, benefits and dignity," Soren said. "National security is our priority and at the same time we have prioritised that the honour, dignity and rights of our workers are guaranteed while serving the nation," he said.

The MoU, prepared by the CMO and the state's labour department, will ensure an institutional framework safeguarding the benefits and welfare of workers from the state going to work at high-altitude projects of the BRO, the CMO sources said. The 11, 815 workers that the BRO had requested for recruitment are needed for Operation Vijayak in Ladakh (about 8,000 workers required), Project Shivalik in Uttarakhand, Project Deepak in Himachal Pradesh, Project Beacon in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The road projects in the border areas assume significance as they come amid a confrontation between Indian and Chinese militaries in eastern Ladakh. The trigger for the face-off was China's stiff opposition to India laying a key road in the Finger area around the Pangong Tso Lake besides construction of another road connecting the Darbuk-Shayok-Daulat Beg Oldie road in Galwan Valley.

India has already decided not to stall any border infrastructure projects in eastern Ladakh in view of Chinese protests. On the defence ministry's request, the home ministry had written to the Railways on May 22 for arranging 11 special trains to transport workers from Jharkhand to Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, and to the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, for road construction activity along the country's borders.

The BRO has conveyed to the Jharkhand government that it will sign the MoU once approval is given by the Ministry of Defence, sources said, citing a letter from the BRO to Jharkhand Principal Secretary Rajeev Arun Ekka. Chief Minister Soren has permitted the BRO to induct 11,815 workers from the state after a written assurance by the BRO that the rights of workers will be safeguarded, the CMO sources said.

The permission given is on the condition that the BRO has to register as an employer under the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979, and do direct recruitment of all workers from Jharkhand instead of the system of 'Mates'. Tribal workers from the Santhal Pargana of the state have been at the forefront to build the nation's frontiers since the early 1970s. The BRO has in place a system of 'Mates - Local network contact point' through whom they bring workers to Leh, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh every year twice in April-May and then in October-November for winter in harsh conditions. Despite the statutory norms of the BRO to transfer fixed skill-based wage payment to workers, 'Mates' played the intermediary and migrant workers always received less amount or partial amount, depending on the 'Mates', the CMO sources said, adding that no safeguarding mechanism was in place in case of any hazardous incident or accident leading to death or partial disability of a worker. With all these concerns, the chief minister sought multiple answers from the BRO headquarters with several letters exchanged. Subsequently, the BRO assured all safeguards for workers on key aspects such as wages, accommodation, rations, clothing and injury benefits, the sources said.

The BRO has communicated a revised schedule of rates for all categories of workers -- unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled -- and increasing wages by around 15- 20 per cent, coming into effect from June 10, the CMO sources said. "All out efforts at all levels have been made and will be made to ensure the interests of the migrant workers are not compromised," the BRO said in a communication to the state government on June 5.

"BRO will comply with the provisions of Migrant Labour Act 1979...and recruitment in the subsequent years will be done after following the due process of registration and signing of MoU," the communication said. The chief minister is also contemplating creating a special medical insurance coverage of Rs 10-15 lakh for each worker, over and above what is being proposed by the BRO, the CMO sources said.

The approval to the BRO comes amid a massive operation by the Jharkhand government to facilitate the return of its workers who were stranded in different parts of the Union Territory of Ladakh due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. More than 200 migrant workers of Jharkhand will be flown from Leh in four batches this week.

Earlier, 60 stranded Jharkhand labourers were flown from Leh on May 29 on commercial flights by the government..

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020