Another COVID-19 death in Rajasthan

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 241 in Rajasthan on Monday, with the state recording one more fatality. The number of cases climbed to 10,696 as 97 more people tested positive for the disease, officials said.

One death was reported from Bharatpur, they said. Of the fresh cases, 58 were reported in Alwar, 12 in Kota, six in Dungarpur, four each in Jaipur and Bharatpur, three each in Banswara and Sirohi, two each in Bundi, Pali and Jhalawar and one in Baran district, officials said.

Jaipur has reported maximum COVID-19 cases (2,230) and 112 deaths in the state followed by 1,843 cases and 21 deaths in Jodhpur. There are 2,641 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,450 patients have been discharged after treatment, he said.