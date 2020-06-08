Yes Bank case: ED searches five offices of Cox & Kings in Mumbai
Five offices of alleged loan defaulter travel firm Cox and Kings in Mumbai were searched by teams of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Yes Bank scam case on Monday, sources said.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:50 IST
Five offices of alleged loan defaulter travel firm Cox and Kings in Mumbai were searched by teams of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Yes Bank scam case on Monday, sources said. According to sources in the ED, Cox and Kings is one of the defaulters on the radar of the economic offences watchdog in the Yes Bank scam case.
Cox and Kings was one of the biggest borrowers of Yes Bank with an approximate exposure of Rs 2,285 crore, sources said. Recently, the ED filed a charge sheet in connection with the Yes Bank scam case against the bank's former Chief Operating Officer and Managing Director Rana Kapoor, his wife and daughters before a special PMLA court in Mumbai.
The ED is probing Yes Bank and a number of its borrowers in connection with an alleged fraud case where loans issued by the bank became non-performing assets, which led to a crisis whereafter the RBI had imposed a moratorium on the bank. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yes Bank
- Mumbai
- Cox & Kings
- Enforcement Directorate
- Rana Kapoor
- RBI
ALSO READ
Mumbai returnee tests positive in HP's Mandi, district COVID-19 tally now 11
IHCL to provide meals to healthcare providers, migrant workers in Mumbai, Bengaluru for another month
Mumbai Port revamps hospital to accommodate more patients
Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 20 domestic flights per day from Monday: Officials.
(Eds: Corrects Hyderabad airport figure ) Mumbai airport will handle 50 domestic flights per day and Hyderabad airport to handle 30 domestic flights per day from Monday: Officials.