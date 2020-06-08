Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navy ship reaches Iran to bring back stranded Indians to Guj

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:15 IST
Navy ship reaches Iran to bring back stranded Indians to Guj

Navy ship INS Shardul reached Bandar Abbas port in Iran on Monday to evacuate stranded Indians and bring them to Porbandar in Gujarat, a senior defence official said. The Navy on Monday launched the next phase of 'Operation Samudra Setu' to bring back Indians stranded in Iran due to travel restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"The boarding process at Bandar Abbas has begun. Being the nearest port, INS Shardul will bring stranded Indians to Porbandar port in coming days. "Earlier, Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar had evacuated 2,874 Indians from Maldives and Sri Lanka and brought them to Kochi and Tuticorin ports," said Puneet Chadha, Defence PRO for Gujarat.

A PIB release said all safety protocols, including pre-boarding health check up and social distancing, will be followed on INS Shardul as part of coronavirus protocols. It said doctors and nutritionists are on board with life-saving equipment, and isolation compartments have been set up to address any emergency during the journey.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians are drawing on their taste for black humour to help raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.Though case numbers are falling, Russia has the worlds third highest tally, and grumbling over what some see as over-strict lockdown rul...

ANALYSIS-Europe wants to make its own drugs, but it needs American blood plasma

Europe wants to be master of its own destiny in producing essential drugs and finding COVID-19 treatments, but its got a problem. It relies on the United States for a critical ingredient blood plasma.As global mistrust deepens, European Uni...

Focus on house-to-house survey, prompt testing: Health Ministry to 45 civic bodies

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry on Monday asked officials of 45 municipalities and municipal corporations across 38 districts in 10 states to focus on house-to-house surveys and prompt testing to contain th...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL52 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19 toll rises to 7200 record jump in cases New Delhi The novel coronavirus toll rose to 7,200 with 271 more deaths and the number of infections climbed to 2,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020