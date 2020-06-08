Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopping malls reopen in Jaipur as 'Unlock-1' kicks in

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:37 IST
Shopping malls reopen in Jaipur as 'Unlock-1' kicks in

Many shopping malls in Jaipur reopened on Monday, as the state government decided to gradually ease restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19. On the first day of reopening, limited customers visited the city malls and there were arrangements for thermal scanning and sanitization at most places.

“All the arrangements for sanitization and thermal scanning have been made. A buffer area has also been made where the material and goods will be kept for a certain period of time before being shifted to shops,” Anoop Bartaria, MD of Jaipur’s World Trade Park mall said. He said, “Entire mall has been disinfected and the arrangement of sanitization is also there at different places.” Some hotels and restaurants, however, remained closed despite permission from authorities to start their business.

“We are not prepared to start operations of hotels and restaurants and will take another two-three weeks,” president of Rajasthan Hotel and Restaurant Association, Kuldeep Singh, said. He said there is a delay in reopening as most of the workers at restaurants and hotels are not available.

Some restaurant and hotel owners decided to keep their facilities shut as they were not expecting many guests to visit in this season. “It is off-season and guests are not expected, therefore we have decided to keep the hotel and booking closed this month,” a hotel owner in Jaipur said.

The government in its guidelines for restaurants had asked them to maintain a distance of six feet between tables, among other measures, to maintain social distancing and some restaurant owners see no profitability in such an arrangement. Chiranjeev Singh, owner of Baba Ganoush restaurant in Jaipur, said opening at this juncture is not likely to invite much footfall therefore he has decided to continue the closure of his restaurant. “It will take some more time for the market to get normal. Customers are not likely to come in the expected number so therefore I have decided to not open the restaurant for a few more days,” he said.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Soccer-Barcelona and Real Madrid renew close-run title race

Barcelona and Real Madrid resume one of the tightest title races in recent memory when La Liga kicks back into action this week in empty stadiums, after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.Just before the season was postpone...

Coronavirus: UP Deputy CM seeks withdrawal of Delhi govt decision on hospitals

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday sought the withdrawal of the Delhi government decision barring people from other states to get coronavirus treatment in hospitals run by them. He also sought a apology from ...

'US' current supply of Remdesivir to get exhausted by end of June'

The US governments current supply of Remdesivir, the only drug till now known to be working against coronavirus, will exhaust by the end of June. Right now, were waiting to hear from Gilead Sciences, the manufacturer of the drug, what is th...

Russians use black humour to lift spirits during coronavirus crisis

Russians are drawing on their taste for black humour to help raise morale during the coronavirus crisis.Though case numbers are falling, Russia has the worlds third highest tally, and grumbling over what some see as over-strict lockdown rul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020