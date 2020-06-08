Left Menu
25 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, total count of cases goes up to 1,380

Uttarakhand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday till 2.30 pm taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,380.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand reported 25 new COVID-19 cases on Monday till 2.30 pm taking the total number of cases reported in the state to 1,380. The state Health Department said Haridwar reported the maximum number of new cases at eight and Pauri Garhwal reported four cases.

The state has 697 active cases, 663 persons have recovered from the virus and 13 have lost their lives due to the infection. A total of 26,252 people are placed under quarantine facilities in the state while the results of 6,150 samples are awaited.

India on Monday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,983 more COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the country's coronavirus case count has reached 2,56,611, including 1,25,381 active cases.

