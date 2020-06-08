Left Menu
Four more die of COVID-19 in J-K, toll rises to 45

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir recorded four more COVID-19 related deaths including a CRPF personnel, taking the toll in the union territory to 45, officials said on Monday. The 40-year-old CRPF jawan, who was posted in Anantnag district in south Kashmir, was admitted to SKIMS hospital here on Thursday with acute respiratory distress syndrome, the officials said.

They said the sample of the trooper, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh, was taken on Friday and it returned positive for COVID-19. His condition became critical and he passed away late Sunday night due to the sudden cardiac arrest, the officials said.

This is the first COVID-19 related death of security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. A 35-year-old man from the Miskeen Bagh area of Khanyar here died at the Chest Diseases (CD) hospital hours after he was shifted there from the SMHS hospital, the officials said.

They said the patient was shifted after he tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to the SMHS hospital due to a head injury received in an accident, the officials added.

In the third death, a 55-year-old man a resident of Pampore in Pulwama district of south Kashmir -- died at the SMHS hospital on Monday, the officials said. They said the man was suffering from bilateral pneumonia among other underlying ailments and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

A 65-year-old man from the Handwara area of north Kashmir died at the CD hospital here in the afternoon, eleven days after he was admitted to the facility, the officials said. The patient had tested positive for the virus and had several underlying problems, they said. Forty-five people have died of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

The union territory has reported 4,087 cases until now.

