AP COVID-19 tally goes up to 4,813 with 154 fresh cases

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:26 IST
Amaravati, Jun 8 (PTI): A total of 154 coronavirus cases were added in the last 24 hours taking the overall infection tally to 4,813 in Andhra Pradesh, officials said on Monday. The State Secretariat continued to report fresh Covid-19 cases as two more government employees tested positive for the virus today.

The Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Karikal Valavan issued an order asking its employees to work from home even as staff of other departments too are seeking the same in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the Secretariat. So far seven Covid-19 cases were reported in the Secretariat in less than 10 days, affecting various departments.

The agriculture department, where the first case was detected, has also asked its staff to work from home. Of the 154 fresh cases reported on Monday, 125 were locals, 28 from other states and one foreign returnee, according to the latest bulletin.

While no new deaths were reported, 51 patients got discharged from hospitals across the state, the bulletin said. The state now has 2,027 active cases, including 1,381 locals, 520 from other states and 126 foreign returnees.

The government said it has conducted 4,69,276 tests so far with a positivity rate of 1.03 per cent. The recovery rate in the state was 56.33 per cent and mortality rate 1.56 per cent, it added.PTI DBV BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

