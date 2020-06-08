Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Class 10 students will be promoted to next class without exams: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that all the Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. He said it would not be possible to conduct Class 10 examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 08-06-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 18:50 IST
All Class 10 students will be promoted to next class without exams: Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that all the Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. He said it would not be possible to conduct Class 10 examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Chief Minister made the comments while holding a high-level review meeting on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan here on the conduct of SSC examinations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rao said that all the Class 10 students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks. The government also decided to take a call on the degree/post-graduate courses examinations based on the situation that will prevail in the future. According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), There are 5,34,903 students of class 10 in the state. There are six subjects and 11 papers. Of this, three examinations pertaining to two subjects have already been conducted. At that time, the examinations were postponed due to the High Court's orders.

The Chief Minister held the review meeting on Monday to take a decision on the examinations postponed. In the meeting, methods adopted in this regard in other states have also been examined. The matter on what should be done in Telangana was also discussed at length. Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Board of Secondary Education Director Satynarayan Reddy, CMO Special Secretary Rajsekhar, OSD Deshapathy Srinivas, Secretary Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Glasgow streets "renamed" after black people in anti-racism protest

Anti-racism campaigners have placed new signs on streets in the Scottish city of Glasgow that are named after historical figures with links to the slave trade, unofficially renaming them in honor of prominent black people. Scotland, like ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Volkswagen supervisory board to discuss VW brand leadership -sources

Volkswagens supervisory board will discuss the leadership of the companys core VW brand at an extraordinary meeting due to be held on Monday, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters.Herbert Diess, who is currently head of the VW ...

Andhra allows 1-week WFH to Industries Dept employees as one tests COVID-19 positive

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday permitted the employees of the Industries and Commerce Department to remain in home quarantine and work from home for a week till June 14. This decision comes after one of the employees of the Industries ...

If I live or work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite: Chidambaram asks Kejriwal

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday asked whether he qualified as a Delhiite as he worked in the national capital, questioning Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals announcement that Delhi hospitals will treat only locals. Mr Kejriwal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020