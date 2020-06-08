All Class 10 students will be promoted to next class without exams: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that all the Class 10 students will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. He said it would not be possible to conduct Class 10 examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Chief Minister made the comments while holding a high-level review meeting on Monday at Pragathi Bhavan here on the conduct of SSC examinations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Rao said that all the Class 10 students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks. The government also decided to take a call on the degree/post-graduate courses examinations based on the situation that will prevail in the future. According to Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), There are 5,34,903 students of class 10 in the state. There are six subjects and 11 papers. Of this, three examinations pertaining to two subjects have already been conducted. At that time, the examinations were postponed due to the High Court's orders.

The Chief Minister held the review meeting on Monday to take a decision on the examinations postponed. In the meeting, methods adopted in this regard in other states have also been examined. The matter on what should be done in Telangana was also discussed at length. Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary (Education) Chitra Ramachandran, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Board of Secondary Education Director Satynarayan Reddy, CMO Special Secretary Rajsekhar, OSD Deshapathy Srinivas, Secretary Bhoopal Reddy and others participated in the meeting. (ANI)