Four terrorists, who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday, were affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen according to credible sources, police said.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:03 IST
Four terrorists killed in Shopian encounter belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen: Police
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four terrorists, who were killed in the encounter in Shopian on Monday, were affiliated with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen according to credible sources, police said. "Four terrorists were killed and their bodies have been retrieved from the site of encounter. The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained. However, as per credible sources, the killed terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen," police said in a statement on Monday.

All the dead bodies of the terrorists have been sent to Baramulla for their last rites. "On a specific input generated by Shopian Police, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Shopian police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 14 Bn CRPF in Pinjoora area of Shopian district. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the joint search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the statement said.

According to police sources, two of the four terrorists have been identified as Umer Dhobi and Rayees Khan and have been active terrorists since August and September 2018 respectively. Dhobi was involved in the killing of three police personnel at Batgund Kapren, Shopian and multiple incidents of firing on police and security forces. The police requested the families of the terrorists to identify them at Baramulla and "if identified they can participate in the burial and last rites as per religious practices".

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter and they have been taken into case records for further investigation, police said. A case under relevant sections of the law has been registered at Shopian police station and investigation has been initiated in the matter.

Five terrorists were also killed in an encounter on Sunday in Reban area of Shopian. (ANI)

