Maximum temperatures see slight increase in Punjab, Haryana but continue to hover below normal

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:05 IST
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab registered a slight increase on Monday but the mercury settled well below the normal limits. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum of 35.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, while it was 35 degrees Celsius in Karnal, four notches below normal. Hisar's maximum settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal while Narnaul registered a high of 38 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits. Ludhiana registered a high of 37.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal while Patiala's maximum settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal limits.

