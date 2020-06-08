Rajasthan to launch special COVID-19 awareness campaign

A special 10-day campaign to raise awareness about the novel coronavirus will be launched in Rajasthan on June 21, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday. The decision was taken at a review meeting chaired by the chief minister on Monday.

Under the campaign, activities will be run through various means across the state, including in villages and colonies, from June 21 to 30 so that people can learn to protect themselves from the coronavirus. The objective behind the campaign is to make sure that people remain alert and follow all health-related protocols, particularly after the restart of various commercial and other activities in the state.

The risk of an increase in seasonal and infectious diseases in the monsoon season was discussed in the meeting and the chief minister said people should take special caution against COVID-19 during this time. "In the next few months, special care will have to be taken regarding COVID-19. Any kind of negligence will increase the chances of infection," Gehlot said.

In the first phase of Unlock-1, he said, most of the activities have started from Monday and in such a situation, people should take precautions like social distancing, wearing face masks, and avoiding crowds and for this, it is necessary to spread awareness on a large scale. Gehlot said the World Health Organization and many experts have warned of the severity of the coronavirus in the coming time, and therefore everyone will have to be fully alert.

It was informed in the meeting that the deaths from COVID-19 in Rajasthan are being analysed by experts. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Rohit Kumar said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Rajasthan is 73.24 per cent, which is higher than the country's average.

So far 241 people have died due to the infection in the state out of which 70 per cent were patients who already had a serious illness, he said. Rajasthan has 2,641 active COVID-19 cases, the chief minister said.

Medical Education secretary Vaibhav Galaria said the testing capacity in the state has now increased to 25,000 per day. Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary DB Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (industries) Subodh Agarwal, principal of SMS medical college Dr Sudhir Bhandari and other senior officials were present in the meeting.