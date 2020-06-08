Naxal ammunition supply racket: 2 C'garh cops arrested

An assistant sub-inspector and a head constable were arrested on Monday in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district for alleged involvement in a Naxal ammunition supply racket for which four people were held over the past week, police said. Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P identified the two arrested personnel as ASI Anand Jatav and Head Constable Subhash Singh.

Two persons identified as Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gedam were arrested from Sukma on June 2, while Ganesh Kunjam and Atmaram Nareti were held from Kanker district on June 6 and 695 bullets of .303, AK-47, SLR and INSAS rifles were recovered, he said. Kunjan and Nareti are linked to Darshan Pedda, self- styled secretary of the Naxals' "Pratappur area committee", the police probe had found.

"Further probe revealed the involvement of the two policemen who were arrested on Monday. A nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari is probing the case. The source of the ammunition has not yet been found," the IG said..