2 kids drown, teen missing while crossing MP river with uncle

Two children drowned and another was missing while trying to cross the Sonbhadra river in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. They had gone to the river at Sehra village with their uncle Sankhu Singh on Sunday, Manpur police station in-charge M L Verma said.

"Singh carried two children on his shoulders and held the third by the hand while crossing the river. A sudden current swept the three children away. Singh managed to reach the banks and raise an alarm. The bodies of Narendra Singh (8) and Vijendra Singh (7) were fished out this morning. The 16- year-old is still missing," he said. Units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) of Umaria and Shahdol are helping in the search operation, he added.