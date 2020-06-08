Devotees prefer to stay away from temples in Rishikesh

The ancient Neelkanth temple here did not open for devotees on Monday while few worshippers visited the Virbhadra Mahadev and Kunjapuri temples. Neelkanth temple could not be opened due to opposition by residents, who said they fear spread of the coronavirus if pilgrims gathered there, area SHO Ranbir Singh Ramola said.

The temple Mahant Subhash Puri said he too was not in favour of opening the temple amid a rise in COVID-19 cases. Virbhadra Mahadev and Kunjapuri Siddhapeeth temples in Rishikesh Municipal Corporation area were opened but they had few devotees.

People are afraid of stepping outside their homes as there has been a substantial spike in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Ramjhula, Lakshman Jhoola and Tapovan areas of Rishikesh which used to bustle with tourists at this time of the year are devoid of even locals who prefer to remain indoors, Ramola said.