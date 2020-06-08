Left Menu
Development News Edition

Places of worship, malls reopen in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:29 IST
Places of worship, malls reopen in Assam

Places of worship, shopping malls and restaurants across Assam reopened to the public on Monday after remaining closed for around two-and-half months since the lockdown began on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Temples, mosques and gurudwaras, as well as shopping centres and eateries allowed entry to people while ensuring that social distancing norms are followed in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, according to the authorities concerned.

However, the flow of devotees to shrines and customers to malls and restaurants was thin on the first day of their reopening as people are still apprehensive about catching the infection, they said. Churches have been open to believers for the last two-and-half months to come alone to offer prayers, various church heads said.

Churches, however, decided to refrain from holding religious services till June 30 to check the spread of the disease, according to Archbishop of Guwahati, John Moolachera. The vice-president of Bura (Jame) Masjid Committee in Guwahati, Jonab Giasuddin Ahmed, said mosques across the state opened on Monday allowing only 20 people at a time while adopting all preventive measures in compliance to the government guidelines.

Though most temples reopened, doors of the Ma Kamakhya Temple remained shut with its management committee deciding not to reopen the 17th-century shrine to the public till June 30 due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Assam. The annual Ambubachi Mela, which saw a footfall of an estimated 20 lakh devotees from India and abroad last year, will not be held this year on June 22, as scheduled, for the first time in the history of the Shakti Peeth, the management committee said.

The Assam government on May 18 had issued relaxations except in containment and buffer zones, allowing all industries and their supply chains to operate. E-commerce activities for all commodities are permitted till 7 pm, officials said.

All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 7 am and 7 pm. Auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, taxis and private four-wheelers shall operate with one driver and two others, maintaining social distancing, officials said.

For two-wheelers, pillion riding is allowed either with one woman or one child up to the age of 12 years, they said. City buses, intra-district and inter-district buses shall operate with 50 per cent capacity and only 50 per cent of the total number of buses can operate under the authority of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

Inter-state movement of buses will be allowed only after the states concerned mutually agree..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Democrats pitch sweeping bill to tackle police reform, racial justice

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to widespread protests. The 134-page bill would take ...

After prolonged lockdown, temples, malls reopen in Telangana

Places of worship and shopping malls reopened in Telangana on Monday after prolonged lockdown, with strict COVID-19 precautionary measures like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance put in place. Temples reopened across the state...

COVID-19: 3 test positive, 18 recover in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three more persons were found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, health department sources said on Monday. The three fresh cases are from Almaspur, Dalmandi and Khatoli area, they said.Meanwhile, 18 more COVID-19 pa...

Eight more COVID-19 fatalities in UP, toll 283; 411 fresh cases push state's tally to 10,947

Uttar Pradesh on Monday reported eight more coronavirus deaths, taking the toll to 283, while 411 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 10,947, officials said.&#160; There are 4,320 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while 6,3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020