3 of a family killed in road accident in Hisar

Three members of a family, including a woman and her son, were killed after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a car in Haryana’s Hisar district on Monday, police said. The accident took place in the afternoon near Fransi village, about 30 km from here on Agroha- Adampur road, they said.

Chhoti Bai (39), her son Ajay (18) and her niece Pooja (7), all residents of village Matersham in this district were going on the motorcycle towards Gorakhpur village, they said. When they reached near Fransi, the motorcycle collided with the car coming from the opposite direction and the three died on the spot, police said.