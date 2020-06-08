Six new coronavirus deaths in Rajasthan, toll rises to 246

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 246 in Rajasthan on Monday, with the state recording six more fatalities, officials said. The number of cases climbed to 10,876 as 277 people tested positive for the infection on Monday, the officials said.

The fresh fatalities were reported from Jaipur (3), Jodhpur (2) and Bharatpur (1), they said. Of the new COVID-19 cases, 67 were reported in Alwar, 60 in Bharatpur, 36 in Jodhpur, 34 in Jaipur, 12 in Kota, 11 in Pali, 10 in Sirohi, seven in Sikar, six each in Dungarpur and Bhilwara. The remaining fresh cases were from other districts in the state. Jaipur has recorded a maximum of 2,260 cases and 115 deaths in the state, followed by Jodhpur which reported 1,879 cases and 23 fatalities.

A total of 7,714 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, leaving 2,513 active COVID-19 cases in the state, he said..