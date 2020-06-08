Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 406 new cases; tally inches closer to 5,000-mark

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:11 IST
Haryana reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 406 new cases; tally inches closer to 5,000-mark

Haryana on Monday reported 11 coronavirus deaths, including five from the worst-hit Gurgaon district, as 406 fresh cases pushed the total number of infections in the state closer to the 5,000-mark. In addition to Gurgaon, two deaths were reported from Sonipat and one each from Jind, Karnal, Rohtak and Rewari, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Of the total 39 deaths reported so far, Gurgaon has nine fatalities, Sonipat and Jind three each, Karnal and Rohtak two each while Rewari has reported its first death.

Earlier, 13 people had died in Faridabad, two in Ambala and four in Panipat districts. Haryana had on Sunday reported four COVID-19 deaths including three from Faridabad, as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 496.

The total number of infections in the state has now risen to 4,854. Gurgaon reported 243 fresh cases taking the cumulative infections in the district to 2,165 followed by Faridabad (97), Rohtak (15), Sonipat (13), Ambala (8), Karnal (6), Palwal and Sirsa (5 each), Jind (3), Jhajjar, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar (2 each) and Panchkula, Fatehabad and Kaithal (1 each).

Over the last week, Haryana has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts. The state had reported 355 new cases on Saturday, 316 on Friday, 327 on Thursday, 301 on Wednesday and 296 on Tuesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,115 while 1,700 patients have recovered so far, the bulletin said.

Health Minister Anil Vij expressed concern over the sudden increase in the number of cases, saying Haryana shares its borders with Delhi, which is badly affected by COVID-19 and 'Unlock 1.0' has lifted restrictions on inter-state movement of people. A steep increase in cases has been seen in NCR districts like Gurgaon and Faridabad which are adjacent to Delhi, he said.

Vij said he had faced lot of pressure from various quarters to ease restrictions on Haryana's borders but he remained firm because protecting the people of Haryana was the top priority for him..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

NATO chief urges allies not to go it alone

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday urged the 30 members of the worlds biggest military alliance to defend the rules-based global order and to champion democracy amid challenges from Russia and China. In a speech laying out hi...

NTSB seeks stronger lithium-ion battery rules after fire

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a loophole that allows some lithium-ion batteries to taken on airplanes be closed, citing insufficient safety precautions. Mondays recommendation comes after batteries were flown from...

Soccer-Michel Preud'homme quits as coach of Standard Liege

Former Belgium World Cup goalkeeper Michel Preudhomme quit as coach of Standard Liege on Monday, ending weeks of speculation over his future. Preudhomme, 61, also resigned as the clubs technical director but will stay on as vice chairman an...

Allama Iqbal didn't present ideology of Pakistan, but of Greater Punjab: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Quami Movement MQM leader Altaf Hussain has said that poet Allama Iqbal did not present the ideology of Pakistan but of Greater Punjab for the protection of the interest of West Punjab. He said in his latest address to the workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020