Haryana reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, 406 new cases; tally inches closer to 5,000-mark

Haryana on Monday reported 11 coronavirus deaths, including five from the worst-hit Gurgaon district, as 406 fresh cases pushed the total number of infections in the state closer to the 5,000-mark. In addition to Gurgaon, two deaths were reported from Sonipat and one each from Jind, Karnal, Rohtak and Rewari, according to the state health department's daily bulletin. Of the total 39 deaths reported so far, Gurgaon has nine fatalities, Sonipat and Jind three each, Karnal and Rohtak two each while Rewari has reported its first death.

Earlier, 13 people had died in Faridabad, two in Ambala and four in Panipat districts. Haryana had on Sunday reported four COVID-19 deaths including three from Faridabad, as the state recorded its highest single-day jump in cases at 496.

The total number of infections in the state has now risen to 4,854. Gurgaon reported 243 fresh cases taking the cumulative infections in the district to 2,165 followed by Faridabad (97), Rohtak (15), Sonipat (13), Ambala (8), Karnal (6), Palwal and Sirsa (5 each), Jind (3), Jhajjar, Panipat, Bhiwani and Hisar (2 each) and Panchkula, Fatehabad and Kaithal (1 each).

Over the last week, Haryana has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, particularly in Gurgaon and Faridabad districts. The state had reported 355 new cases on Saturday, 316 on Friday, 327 on Thursday, 301 on Wednesday and 296 on Tuesday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,115 while 1,700 patients have recovered so far, the bulletin said.

Health Minister Anil Vij expressed concern over the sudden increase in the number of cases, saying Haryana shares its borders with Delhi, which is badly affected by COVID-19 and 'Unlock 1.0' has lifted restrictions on inter-state movement of people. A steep increase in cases has been seen in NCR districts like Gurgaon and Faridabad which are adjacent to Delhi, he said.

Vij said he had faced lot of pressure from various quarters to ease restrictions on Haryana's borders but he remained firm because protecting the people of Haryana was the top priority for him..