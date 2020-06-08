Haryana govt transfers 68 police officer

Sixty-eight Haryana Police Service officers, most of them deputy superintendents of police, were issued transfer and posting orders on Monday with immediate effect, a statement said. Among those who were shuffled include former Indian cricketer Joginder Sharma, who is serving with Haryana police and was presently posted as the Hisar DSP, the release said.

Sharma has been transferred from Hisar and posted as the Pehowa DSP in Kurukshetra district, it said. Incidentally, former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh, who is the state sports minister, represents the Pehowa assembly constituency.

Among the other police officers, Gurgaon Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Jakhar has been transferred to Kalka in Panchkula district, the release said. PTI SUN HMB.