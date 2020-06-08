Employee at Hyderabad civic body office tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office tested positive for COVID-19, prompting authorities to carry out disinfection and other measures at the premises. After the employee tested positive, disinfection was carried out at the floor where the office of the person was located and more particularly at the section where he worked, official sources said on Monday.

The employee has not been coming to office since Wednesday in view of the symptoms, they said. He has been admitted to a state-run hospital for treatment, the sources said adding that the guidelines of the government would be followed in the issue.PTI SJR SS PTI PTI PTI